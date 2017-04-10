Letter: Disappointed that Granite Construction bid on wall
I was disappointed to learn that Watsonville-based Granite Construction is one of the companies bidding to build President Trump's border wall. I view the wall as a monument to willful ignorance of the ties that connect human beings as families, friends, business partners, and neighbors and as an enormous waste of taxpayer money.
