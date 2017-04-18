Lennar Co. (LEN) Downgraded by Zacks ...

Lennar Co. (LEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

According to Zacks, "The first quarter of fiscal 2017 saw Lennar beat on both counts for the fifth quarter in a row. Although its quarterly earnings remained subdued due to WCI acquisition-related expenses, its core homebuilding remain solid driven by strong revenues and improved SG&A leverage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Construction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffett Chides College for Not Cutting Tuition ... (May '16) Apr 15 kapo klavan 4
News Warren Buffett is the face of Cherry Coke in China Apr 6 andet1987 4
News Buffett's PacifiCorp Plans $3.5 Billion Clean E... Apr 5 Solarman 1
News 3 Homebuilders To Avoid, 1 To Consider Now (Feb '12) Mar 28 COLONY in a COUNTRY 12
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks Mar 28 COLONY in a COUNTRY 2
News pulte homes (Sep '11) Mar 28 bozo devos 12
News Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu... Mar 24 duramaxx_2003 1
See all Construction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Construction Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,900 • Total comments across all topics: 280,398,288

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC