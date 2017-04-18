LafargeHolcim CEO set to step down over Syria controversy
LafargeHolcim is close to announcing that its chief executive will step down following an internal investigation into a plant the Swiss-French cement company operated in Syria until September 2014. Eric Olsen's expected departure would make him the highest-profile casualty of the controversy surrounding a Lafarge cement plant that the company continued operating as Syria descended into civil war.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial Times.
Add your comments below
Construction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Getting sued?
|Sat
|Texter1996
|1
|Buffett Chides College for Not Cutting Tuition ... (May '16)
|Apr 15
|kapo klavan
|4
|Warren Buffett is the face of Cherry Coke in China
|Apr 6
|andet1987
|4
|Buffett's PacifiCorp Plans $3.5 Billion Clean E...
|Apr 5
|Solarman
|1
|3 Homebuilders To Avoid, 1 To Consider Now (Feb '12)
|Mar 28
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|12
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks
|Mar 28
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|2
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Mar 28
|bozo devos
|12
Find what you want!
Search Construction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC