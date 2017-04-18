LafargeHolcim CEO set to step down ov...

LafargeHolcim CEO set to step down over Syria controversy

LafargeHolcim is close to announcing that its chief executive will step down following an internal investigation into a plant the Swiss-French cement company operated in Syria until September 2014. Eric Olsen's expected departure would make him the highest-profile casualty of the controversy surrounding a Lafarge cement plant that the company continued operating as Syria descended into civil war.

