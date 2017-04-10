Here's how you use government data without even realizing it

Imagine moving to a new city: How will you know which schools to choose, appliances to purchase, or what the morning commute will be? Government data plays a role in all of those answers. "The key to realize is we already [use government data] in making decisions every day [that] people might not realize," Alex Howard, deputy director of government transparency firm the Sunlight Foundation, told CNNTech.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.