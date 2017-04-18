FG to partner with stakeholders in construction industry to enhance quality
The Federal Government on Thursday expressed its determination to partner with stakeholders in the construction industry to enhance the quality of construction and reduce incidences of building collapse. Minister of Power, Works and Housing said this at the 15th Induction and Investiture of Newly Registered Builders by the Council of Registered Builders of Nigeria in Abuja.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Add your comments below
Construction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffett Chides College for Not Cutting Tuition ... (May '16)
|Apr 15
|kapo klavan
|4
|Warren Buffett is the face of Cherry Coke in China
|Apr 6
|andet1987
|4
|Buffett's PacifiCorp Plans $3.5 Billion Clean E...
|Apr 5
|Solarman
|1
|3 Homebuilders To Avoid, 1 To Consider Now (Feb '12)
|Mar 28
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|12
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks
|Mar 28
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|2
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Mar 28
|bozo devos
|12
|Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu...
|Mar 24
|duramaxx_2003
|1
Find what you want!
Search Construction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC