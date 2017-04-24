Earnings Outlook: Caterpillar earnings: Did construction sales finally bottom?

Caterpillar Inc. is scheduled to report first-quarter results on Tuesday, before the market opens, with the maker of mining and agricultural equipment expected to suffer a 10th straight quarter of sales declines. While the sales declines will once again be led by weakness in the company's energy and transportation business, the construction business is projected to return to growth for the first time since the second quarter of 2014.

