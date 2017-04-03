DPA, Signet, De Beers Working on - Project Assure'
Signet Jewelers unveiled further details of an initiative to test synthetic-diamond detectors, a project spearheaded by the Diamond Producers Association . The DPA, which carries out generic marketing on behalf of the industry, has launched "Project Assure" to design and implement an independent "Diamond Screening Device Performance Test Protocol," Signet said in an email to Rapaport News .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Diamonds.net.
Add your comments below
Construction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffett Chides College for Not Cutting Tuition ... (May '16)
|Sat
|treason watch
|3
|Warren Buffett is the face of Cherry Coke in China
|Apr 6
|andet1987
|4
|Buffett's PacifiCorp Plans $3.5 Billion Clean E...
|Apr 5
|Solarman
|1
|3 Homebuilders To Avoid, 1 To Consider Now (Feb '12)
|Mar 28
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|12
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks
|Mar 28
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|2
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Mar 28
|bozo devos
|12
|Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu...
|Mar 24
|duramaxx_2003
|1
Find what you want!
Search Construction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC