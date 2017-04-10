Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

** Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc withdrew its application to the Federal Reserve to boost its ownership stake in Wells Fargo & Co above 10 percent, and is instead selling 9 million shares to keep it below that threshold. ** Australia's foreign investment watchdog has cleared Chinese-backed coal miner Yancoal Australia Ltd to pursue its $2.45 billion acquisition of Rio Tinto's, Coal and Allied Division, Yancoal said on Thursday.

