D.R. Horton Beats Profit Estimates; Raises Revenue Forecast
D.R. Horton Inc reported a quarterly profit that beat analysts' estimates on Thursday, driven by higher home sales, and the largest U.S. homebuilder raised its revenue forecast for the year. An improving job market continues to fuel demand for housing in the United States.
