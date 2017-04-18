Crucial builders' role in green const...

Crucial builders' role in green construction: Yeo

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Daily Express

Kota Kinabalu: The construction industry plays a critical role in promoting green construction by conforming to the guideline as provided for in the green building index, said Mayor Datuk Yeo Boon Hai. "Conformance is vital like when we are faced with the daunting task of tackling large amounts of illegal waste dumping within Kota Kinabalu city," he said while officiating at the Earth Day 2017 celebration at the Oceanus Waterfront Mall here on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Construction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Getting sued? 12 hr Texter1996 1
News Buffett Chides College for Not Cutting Tuition ... (May '16) Apr 15 kapo klavan 4
News Warren Buffett is the face of Cherry Coke in China Apr 6 andet1987 4
News Buffett's PacifiCorp Plans $3.5 Billion Clean E... Apr 5 Solarman 1
News 3 Homebuilders To Avoid, 1 To Consider Now (Feb '12) Mar 28 COLONY in a COUNTRY 12
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks Mar 28 COLONY in a COUNTRY 2
News pulte homes (Sep '11) Mar 28 bozo devos 12
See all Construction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Construction Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,346 • Total comments across all topics: 280,498,882

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC