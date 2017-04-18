Crucial builders' role in green construction: Yeo
Kota Kinabalu: The construction industry plays a critical role in promoting green construction by conforming to the guideline as provided for in the green building index, said Mayor Datuk Yeo Boon Hai. "Conformance is vital like when we are faced with the daunting task of tackling large amounts of illegal waste dumping within Kota Kinabalu city," he said while officiating at the Earth Day 2017 celebration at the Oceanus Waterfront Mall here on Saturday.
