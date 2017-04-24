Covestro Q1 profit beats market view on strong construction business
Covestro, the plastics maker that parent Bayer plans to divest, reported a larger-than-forecast profit gain for the first quarter, on stronger volumes and prices of foam chemicals used in the construction industry. Quarterly earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation , rose by two thirds to 846 million euros , above the 761 million euros expected on average in a Reuters poll of analysts.
