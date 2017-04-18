Correction: Solar Plant-Nevada story
In a story April 18 about completion of a solar power plant outside Las Vegas, The Associated Press reported erroneously the corporate structure of NV Energy. The company is owned by Berkshire Hathaway subsidiary Berkshire Hathaway Energy of Des Moines, Iowa, not Berkshire Hathaway subsidiary MidAmerican Energy Co.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Construction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffett Chides College for Not Cutting Tuition ... (May '16)
|Apr 15
|kapo klavan
|4
|Warren Buffett is the face of Cherry Coke in China
|Apr 6
|andet1987
|4
|Buffett's PacifiCorp Plans $3.5 Billion Clean E...
|Apr 5
|Solarman
|1
|3 Homebuilders To Avoid, 1 To Consider Now (Feb '12)
|Mar 28
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|12
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks
|Mar 28
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|2
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Mar 28
|bozo devos
|12
|Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu...
|Mar 24
|duramaxx_2003
|1
Find what you want!
Search Construction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC