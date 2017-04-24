'Construction Innovation Zone' to ope...

'Construction Innovation Zone' to open in south TA, first in world

SOSA, also known as the Global Network of Tech Innovation, will be leading the effort to transform Israel into a 'ConstrucTech Hub' in partnership with the Economy Ministry, the Construction Ministry and the Israel Builders Association. . With hopes of revitalizing an industry that has been slow to modernize, a team of government and business partners will launch the world's first "Construction Innovation Zone" on Thursday morning.

