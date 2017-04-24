'Construction Innovation Zone' to open in south TA, first in world

SOSA, also known as the Global Network of Tech Innovation, will be leading the effort to transform Israel into a 'ConstrucTech Hub' in partnership with the Economy Ministry, the Construction Ministry and the Israel Builders Association. . With hopes of revitalizing an industry that has been slow to modernize, a team of government and business partners will launch the world's first "Construction Innovation Zone" on Thursday morning.

