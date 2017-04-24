Construction industry struggles to fill positions
After the 2007 housing market crash, many skilled workers left Douglas County to find work elsewhere, but not enough have come to replace them. "What we have now as the market is getting going again is a whole crop of new guys coming into the market that don't necessarily have the experience," housing developer Tim Drechsel said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Construction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Getting sued?
|Apr 22
|Texter1996
|1
|Buffett Chides College for Not Cutting Tuition ... (May '16)
|Apr 15
|kapo klavan
|4
|Warren Buffett is the face of Cherry Coke in China
|Apr 6
|andet1987
|4
|Buffett's PacifiCorp Plans $3.5 Billion Clean E...
|Apr 5
|Solarman
|1
|3 Homebuilders To Avoid, 1 To Consider Now (Feb '12)
|Mar '17
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|12
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|2
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Mar '17
|bozo devos
|12
Find what you want!
Search Construction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC