Caterpillar short sellers scale back positions after losses of almost $1 billion in 2016
The number of investors betting that Caterpillar Inc. shares will fall has shrunk dramatically in the last month, after the trade caused nearly a billion dollars of losses in 2016. Financial analytics firm S3 Partners , which has access to and tracks real-time short interest data, said short interest in Caterpillar has decreased by $482 million in the past 30 days, accounting for the bulk of the reduction in short interest in the construction, farm machinery and heavy truck sector.
