Caterpillar plant closure in Illinois will add 150 jobs in North Little Rock

Caterpillar announced Friday the closure of an 800-worker plant in Aurora, Ill., and shift of jobs to other sites, including 150 to North Little Rock. The Bloomington Pantograph reported: "Out of about 800 production positions, about 500 positions would likely be added to Decatur and about 150 positions would be added in North Little Rock," spokeswoman Lisa Miller said in an email Friday afternoon.

