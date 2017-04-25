Caterpillar Gets Lift From China as S...

Caterpillar Gets Lift From China as Sales Outlook Improves

Caterpillar Inc., the iconic American machinery maker, is finally emerging from a four-year slump, thanks in part to China. The company said it's raising expectations for sales and revenues for 2017, based on an improving outlook in China and mending demand in energy and transportation.

