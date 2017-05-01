Caltex sets up $20m fund for underpayments
Petrol retailer Caltex Australia is setting up a $20 million assistance fund for franchisee employees who have not been paid their full entitlements by Caltex franchisees. It will allow franchisee employees to claim underpayments for the period from 2015 onwards, and has invited former employees to come forward if they believe they may have been underpaid.
