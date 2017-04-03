Builders call for 'rainy day' emergency fund to be spent now on construction

In the deal struck between Fine Gael and Fianna Fil that allowed for the formation of a government, it was agreed that a fund would be established by 2019 to be set aside in case of a further economic shock. In his Budget Day speech last October, Finance Minister Michael Noonan indicated he wanted to start building up a contingency fund of up to 1bn annually to be deployed in cases of emergency.

