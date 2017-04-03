Builders call for 'rainy day' emergen...

Builders call for 'rainy day' emergency fund to be spent now on construction

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

In the deal struck between Fine Gael and Fianna Fil that allowed for the formation of a government, it was agreed that a fund would be established by 2019 to be set aside in case of a further economic shock. In his Budget Day speech last October, Finance Minister Michael Noonan indicated he wanted to start building up a contingency fund of up to 1bn annually to be deployed in cases of emergency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Construction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 3 Homebuilders To Avoid, 1 To Consider Now (Feb '12) Mar 28 COLONY in a COUNTRY 12
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks Mar 28 COLONY in a COUNTRY 2
News pulte homes (Sep '11) Mar 28 bozo devos 12
News Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu... Mar 24 duramaxx_2003 1
News The Dairy Queen System Celebrates Free Cone Day... Mar 24 AIPAC is evil 2
News The Market In 5 Minutes Mar 24 USS LIBERTY 3
News Warren Buffett sticks to business, avoids polit... Mar 24 USS LIBERTY 3
See all Construction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Construction Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,767 • Total comments across all topics: 280,044,132

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC