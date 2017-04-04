There are on the Bloomberg story from 19 hrs ago, titled Buffett's PacifiCorp Plans $3.5 Billion Clean Energy Expansion. In it, Bloomberg reports that:

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. , plans to spend $3.5 billion on clean-energy projects that include 3 gigawatts of new wind and solar farms. The plan calls for developing 1.1 gigawatts of wind projects, mainly in Wyoming, by the end of 2020, Portland, Oregon, based PacifiCorp said in a statement Tuesday.

