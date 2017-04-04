Buffett's PacifiCorp Plans $3.5 Billion Clean Energy Expansion
There are 1 comment on the Bloomberg story from 19 hrs ago, titled Buffett's PacifiCorp Plans $3.5 Billion Clean Energy Expansion. In it, Bloomberg reports that:
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. , plans to spend $3.5 billion on clean-energy projects that include 3 gigawatts of new wind and solar farms. The plan calls for developing 1.1 gigawatts of wind projects, mainly in Wyoming, by the end of 2020, Portland, Oregon, based PacifiCorp said in a statement Tuesday.
#1
"PacifiCorp will also begin construction on a 140-mile (225-kilometer) transmission line to ship power from wind farms in southwestern Wyoming. It will be part of the larger Gateway West transmission project that calls for 1,000 miles of new high-voltage transmission lines in Wyoming and Idaho."
Berkshire Hathaway wants to insure they 'own' the infrastructure so they don't have to partner with distributed generation sources and then store the energy for use at a later time of the day.
