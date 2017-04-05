Billionaire Warren Buffet becomes face of Coke in China
The likeness of billionaire Warren Buffett is gracing Cherry Coke cans in China, where the company's largest investor enjoys a legendary reputation. Coca-Cola announced over the weekend that a grinning cartoon portrait of the American business magnate would adorn cans and bottles of his favourite flavour after it was introduced in the country on March 10. Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett's investment firm, is Coca-Cola's biggest shareholder with a 9.3 percent stake valued at about $17 billion.
