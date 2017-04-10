Berkshire to pare Wells Fargo stake, pull Fed application
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Wednesday said it is selling 9 million shares of Wells Fargo & Co, and will withdraw its application for Federal Reserve permission to boost its ownership stake above 10 percent. Berkshire said it concluded after several months of talks with Fed representatives that boosting its stake in Wells Fargo "would materially restrict our commercial activity" with the bank.
