Amazon is worth almost twice as much as Walmart
Shares of the e-commerce king, which is also now a cloud computing giant, connected-home leader, drone company, freight airline, Hollywood studio and even a traditional brick-and-mortar retailer, rose above $900 for the first time Tuesday. Amazon stock is on a seven-day winning streak.
