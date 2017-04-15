Alabama company bids to build President Trump's border wall with Mexico
Al.com reports AMICO Security placed the bid in an effort to expand its operations based on the demand from the Department of Homeland Security. The company is located in Birmingham, and if it wins the bid, it could be a big job creator in the area.
