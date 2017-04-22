5 things you didn't know about Berkshire Hathaway
However, even if you keep track of Buffett's investments and try to learn his investment style, here are some things you may be surprised to learn about the Oracle of Omaha and his company. When Buffett bought enough shares to take control of Berkshire Hathaway, the stock was trading for about $11.50.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Construction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffett Chides College for Not Cutting Tuition ... (May '16)
|Apr 15
|kapo klavan
|4
|Warren Buffett is the face of Cherry Coke in China
|Apr 6
|andet1987
|4
|Buffett's PacifiCorp Plans $3.5 Billion Clean E...
|Apr 5
|Solarman
|1
|3 Homebuilders To Avoid, 1 To Consider Now (Feb '12)
|Mar 28
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|12
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks
|Mar 28
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|2
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Mar 28
|bozo devos
|12
|Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu...
|Mar 24
|duramaxx_2003
|1
Find what you want!
Search Construction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC