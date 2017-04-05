3 Residential Construction Stocks to ...

3 Residential Construction Stocks to Buy in 2017

16 hrs ago Read more: The Motley Fool

Home-improvement store Lowe's Companies, roofing and insulation company Owens Corning, and plumbing and architectural-products company Masco Corp. are showing promise. The U.S. housing market remains on a good trend, and provided that new household formation and employment growth continues, it's reasonable to expect continued growth.

