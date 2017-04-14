14 arrested for employment offences, ...

14 arrested for employment offences, drink driving in joint police operation

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Police arrested 11 women for employment related offences when they raided 4 public entertainment outlets on Mar 31. SINGAPORE: Fourteen people were arrested during an eight-hour joint operation that started on Friday night and went on into the wee hours of the morning. In a news release on Saturday, the Singapore Police Force said it checked four public entertainment outlets - located in Jalan Besar, Bugis and Chjimes - and two outlets were found to have breached public entertainment licensing conditions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Construction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 3 Homebuilders To Avoid, 1 To Consider Now (Feb '12) Mar 28 COLONY in a COUNTRY 12
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks Mar 28 COLONY in a COUNTRY 2
News pulte homes (Sep '11) Mar 28 bozo devos 12
News Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu... Mar 24 duramaxx_2003 1
News The Dairy Queen System Celebrates Free Cone Day... Mar 24 AIPAC is evil 2
News The Market In 5 Minutes Mar 24 USS LIBERTY 3
News Warren Buffett sticks to business, avoids polit... Mar 24 USS LIBERTY 3
See all Construction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Construction Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,564 • Total comments across all topics: 279,989,402

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC