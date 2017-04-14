14 arrested for employment offences, drink driving in joint police operation
Police arrested 11 women for employment related offences when they raided 4 public entertainment outlets on Mar 31. SINGAPORE: Fourteen people were arrested during an eight-hour joint operation that started on Friday night and went on into the wee hours of the morning. In a news release on Saturday, the Singapore Police Force said it checked four public entertainment outlets - located in Jalan Besar, Bugis and Chjimes - and two outlets were found to have breached public entertainment licensing conditions.
