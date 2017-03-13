You're invited to a vintage tea party in Stafford
A STAFFORD retired living complex is hosting a vintage tea party on Wednesday to celebrate a ruby anniversary and raise money for the Royal Voluntary Service. McCarthy and Stone opened its first retirement development in 1977.
