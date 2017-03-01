Winchester planners being urged to ap...

Winchester planners being urged to approve housing plans for industrial site in Alresford

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Andover Advertiser

Winchester City Council's planning committee is being urged by officers to approve the proposal for the Warwick Trailers site in The Dean. Shane Paull, regional managing director developer, McCarthy and Stone, said: "We are delighted that Winchester City Council's planning team is recommending approval for our Assisted Living scheme.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Construction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Business Highlights Sat LAVON AFFAIR 1
News The Market In 5 Minutes Sat ENRON Zionism 1
News WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ... Sat crony capital 1
News pulte homes (Sep '11) Mar 2 BECHT 666 11
News Warren Buffett: Will judge Trump by results but... Mar 1 tomin cali 1
Brand new construction, roofing question Feb 28 mommyof3 1
News Warren Buffett sticks to business, avoids polit... Feb 26 GOBBELTY GOOP 1
See all Construction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Construction Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,017 • Total comments across all topics: 279,354,159

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC