Why Young People Should Consider a Ca...

Why Young People Should Consider a Career in Construction

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Construction Equipment Guide

More than 5,000 Georgia students will gather for the Construction Education Foundation of Georgia's 13th annual Georgia Career Expo. It runs from March 23 through March 24 at the Georgia International Convention Center and includes the Skills USA Georgia State Championships, an annual skills competition to determine the top career and technical education students in the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction Equipment Guide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Construction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Dairy Queen System Celebrates Free Cone Day... Mar 18 Nancy carey 1
News Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08) Mar 10 Resolute-loses-bid 20
News Warren Buffett sticks to business, avoids polit... Mar 10 TWENTYTRILLION 2
News The Market In 5 Minutes Mar 8 YIDFELLAS v USA 2
News Business Highlights Mar 4 LAVON AFFAIR 1
News WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ... Mar 4 crony capital 1
News pulte homes (Sep '11) Mar 2 BECHT 666 11
See all Construction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Construction Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,467 • Total comments across all topics: 279,731,351

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC