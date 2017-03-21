Why Young People Should Consider a Career in Construction
More than 5,000 Georgia students will gather for the Construction Education Foundation of Georgia's 13th annual Georgia Career Expo. It runs from March 23 through March 24 at the Georgia International Convention Center and includes the Skills USA Georgia State Championships, an annual skills competition to determine the top career and technical education students in the state.
