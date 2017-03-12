Why Warren Buffett Thinks Berkshire Hathaway Stock Is Worth At Least $206,500
However, Buffett has given us a concrete price level -- 120% of Berkshire's book value -- where he would consider the stock cheap enough to buy large quantities of shares back with Berkshire's own capital. Here's why Buffett thinks Berkshire's stock is worth so much, and why his buyback threshold should matter to you as an investor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.
Add your comments below
Construction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08)
|Fri
|Resolute-loses-bid
|20
|Warren Buffett sticks to business, avoids polit...
|Mar 10
|TWENTYTRILLION
|2
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar 8
|YIDFELLAS v USA
|2
|Business Highlights
|Mar 4
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ...
|Mar 4
|crony capital
|1
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Mar 2
|BECHT 666
|11
|Warren Buffett: Will judge Trump by results but...
|Mar 1
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Construction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC