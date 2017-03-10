While you were sleeping: Brainard adds to rate bets
Wall Street fell from record highs, while the US dollar gained, as another Federal Reserve official boosted bets the central bank will raise interest rates at its meeting this month. A Labour Department report showed initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 19,000 to a seasonally adjusted 223,000 for the week ended February 25, the lowest level since March 1973.
