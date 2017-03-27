Where in Discovery Square will Mortenson build first?
Big changes are coming to six blocks in downtown Rochester, but exactly which six blocks is still up in the air. In the fourth quarter of this year, Minneapolis developer M.A. Mortenson Co.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Construction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu...
|Mar 24
|duramaxx_2003
|1
|The Dairy Queen System Celebrates Free Cone Day...
|Mar 24
|AIPAC is evil
|2
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar 24
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|Warren Buffett sticks to business, avoids polit...
|Mar 24
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08)
|Mar 10
|Resolute-loses-bid
|20
|Business Highlights
|Mar 4
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ...
|Mar 4
|crony capital
|1
Find what you want!
Search Construction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC