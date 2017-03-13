Where are the female leaders in NZa s construction industry?

More women than ever are joining New Zealand's booming construction industry with the number of women in construction doubling to 17 per cent over the last 15 years but this increase hasn't resulted in more women in leadership roles within the industry. "While it is fantastic to see increasing numbers of women choosing a career in construction, this isn't reflected in the participation of women at a decision-making level in construction and in fact all industries across New Zealand," say National Association of Women in Construction president Donna Howell.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.