Wells Fargo Survey: Construction Industry Executives Expect Increased Activity in 2017
The 2017 Construction Industry Forecast revealed increased optimism driven by expectations of industry expansion through higher infrastructure spending and increased company profits. The survey's primary benchmark for measuring construction industry contractor and equipment distributor sentiment is the Optimism Quotient .
