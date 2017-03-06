Weatherford develops cement retainer and bridge plug for Sakhalin wells
Weatherford International plc today announced the development and deployment of a high-performance cement retainer and bridge plug for use in wells in Sakhalin Island, Russia. The high-performance cement retainer and bridge plug is among several Weatherford completion technologies fully qualified for deployment in Sakhalin wells.
