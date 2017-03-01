Warren Buffett name-checked a key executive in a letter to investors...
Warren Buffett, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, had high praise for his colleague Ajit Jain, who handles Berkshire's insurance operations, in his latest letter to shareholders . "Ajit has created tens of billions of value for Berkshire shareholders," Buffett wrote.
