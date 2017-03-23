Vulcan Materials to hold 6th annual Q...

Vulcan Materials to hold 6th annual Quarry Crusher this weekend

13 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

The sixth annual Vulcan Materials Quarry Crusher run is Saturday, March 25 at 8 a.m. on 611 Rosewood Drive. It's a 3.7-mile race that takes runners from the top of the Vulcan Materials Company Columbia Quarry to the bottom and then back up again.

