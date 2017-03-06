Valmont Industries, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38
Valmont Industries, Inc. declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Friday, April 14th.
