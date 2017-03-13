Under pressure, Mexican-owned Cemex says it won't supply materials for a border wall.
Mexico-based Cemex, one of the world's largest suppliers of building materials, says it will not participate in the construction of President Trump 's border wall. The company has been viewed as a potential beneficiary as the U.S. presses forward with plans to build a barrier along 1,600 miles of unfenced terrain on the southern border.
