UK Might Lose 175,000 Construction Workers Due to Brexit

Savills estate agency recently predicted the uncertainty surrounding Brexit would lead to a slump in office construction activity, with up to half the planned developments in central London likely to be postponed or scrapped. http://url.ie/11pld The UK construction industry could lose more than 175,000 EU workers - or 8% of the sector's workforce - if the country does not retain access to the European single market after Brexit, the government has been told.

