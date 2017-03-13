Trump Paid A 24% Tax Rate In '05 Due To The Alternative Minimum Tax; Here's How That Works
A recent leak of President Donald Trump's 2005 tax filings revealed Trump's effective tax rate in 2005 was around 25 percent. However, without a special type of tax called the Alternative Minimum Tax , Trump's tax rate could have been as low as 3.5 percent, even though he reported income of $150 million.
