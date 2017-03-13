Trump Paid A 24% Tax Rate In '05 Due ...

Trump Paid A 24% Tax Rate In '05 Due To The Alternative Minimum Tax; Here's How That Works

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Benzinga

A recent leak of President Donald Trump's 2005 tax filings revealed Trump's effective tax rate in 2005 was around 25 percent. However, without a special type of tax called the Alternative Minimum Tax , Trump's tax rate could have been as low as 3.5 percent, even though he reported income of $150 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Benzinga.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Construction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Dairy Queen System Celebrates Free Cone Day... 17 hr Nancy carey 1
News Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08) Mar 10 Resolute-loses-bid 20
News Warren Buffett sticks to business, avoids polit... Mar 10 TWENTYTRILLION 2
News The Market In 5 Minutes Mar 8 YIDFELLAS v USA 2
News Business Highlights Mar 4 LAVON AFFAIR 1
News WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ... Mar 4 crony capital 1
News pulte homes (Sep '11) Mar 2 BECHT 666 11
See all Construction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Construction Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,968 • Total comments across all topics: 279,658,554

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC