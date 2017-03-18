Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Continues to Hold Stake in NCI Building Systems Inc
Thrivent Financial for Lutherans continued to hold its position in shares of NCI Building Systems Inc during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,260 shares of the company's stock at the end of the fourth quarter.
