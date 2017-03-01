Thousands of school-leavers stuck on ...

Thousands of school-leavers stuck on 'dead-end' courses with no job prospects

Thousands of youngsters are stuck on 'dead-end' classroom-based courses in the construction industry with little hope of getting jobs,a the Mirror can reveal. Figures obtained from the government 's Skills Funding Agency, show a big rise in the number of classroom-based construction courses.

