The Dairy Queen System Celebrates Fre...

The Dairy Queen System Celebrates Free Cone Day on March 20th

16 hrs ago Read more: Customer Interaction Solutions

In advance of Free Cone Day, the Dairy Queen system made a special delivery of cones by drone to a few lucky fans: http://bit.ly/dqfcd . Free Cone Day is set for the first day of Spring on Monday, March 20 at participating non-mall Dairy Queen and DQ Grill & Chill locations in the U.S. Fans can enjoy a FREE small vanilla soft-serve cone with the signature curl on top .

