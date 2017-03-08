'Supervision can help avoid deaths'

10 hrs ago Read more: Iol.co.za

Lack of supervision and poor workmanship were some of the biggest causes of incidents that lead to injuries and fatalities in the South African construction industry. Senior inspector and forensic investigator at the department of labour, Lennie Samuel, told a a construction seminar in Durban on Thursday that employers and managers needed to comply with health and safety regulations to save lives.

