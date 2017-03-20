Sullivan Construction promotes Liffner to director of operations
Liffner has been with Sullivan Construction for 11 years as chief estimator, and has been in the construction industry for over 40 years. His new position entails overseeing all aspects of the operations of Sullivan Construction.
