Stratus Properties Inc (STRS) Major Shareholder Oasis Management Co Ltd. Acquires 2,000 Shares

Stratus Properties Inc major shareholder Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00.

