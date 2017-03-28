Steam rises from the stacks at the Martin Lake coal-fired power plant in Tatum, Texas.
Texas Republicans and fossil fuel champions cheered an executive order signed by President Trump on Tuesday aimed at curtailing several major Obama-era climate regulations, calling it a major win for utility ratepayers and the state economy. Environmental groups, meanwhile, warned that the Lone Star State - ravaged in recent years by droughts, extreme heat, floods and fires - is particularly vulnerable to global warming.
