Something to crow about

Susana Garcia Arias, a team member at Tractor Supply in Henderson, shows off a chick from the tubs of baby chickens and ducks the store had for sale on Saturday. Baby chickens are popping up in farm and garden stores as spring and Easter approach, but the availability at places such as the Tractor Supply store on Dabney Drive in Henderson really has nothing to do with the season.

